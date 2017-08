How it works?

Let's say your name is Thomas and you want to park example.com with a $5000 listing price.

Here's the DNS records you would have to add to your domain to park it:

Type Host Value A Record @ 165.227.80.250 TXT Record domdb.example.com user:thomas;price:5000

That's it. You now have a landing page, with a price, where potential buyers can contact you directly.

Is it free?

The free plan is limited to 20 domains.

The pro plan allows you to park unlimited domains for 2.90 USD / month.